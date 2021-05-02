Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $188.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

