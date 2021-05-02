Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.15% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

