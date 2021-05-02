Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 70,628 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

