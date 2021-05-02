Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,823 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

