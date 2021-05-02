Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,084 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

