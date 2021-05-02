M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 205.20 Average PT from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

Several research firms have commented on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get M&G alerts:

MNG stock opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. M&G has a one year low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.