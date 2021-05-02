MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

