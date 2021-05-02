Michael W. Maher Sells 6,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,756,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

