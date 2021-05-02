Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) vs. LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Financial Contrast

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.81 -$155.18 million $3.08 27.56 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.68 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Volatility & Risk

LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 2 2 0 2.50 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova currently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

