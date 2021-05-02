Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 226,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

