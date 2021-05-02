Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.