MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $14.38. MicroVision shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 281,732 shares.

The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 3.61.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.