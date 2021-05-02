Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

MSEX opened at $82.02 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

