Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCURF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 152,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,143. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

