MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.