MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.