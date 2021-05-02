MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

