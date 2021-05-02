MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 336,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF accounts for 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

IEZ stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

