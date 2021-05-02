MIR COIN (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,386.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $7.77 million and $76,386.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

