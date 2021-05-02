Miramar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.