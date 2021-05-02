Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.26. 1,802,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

