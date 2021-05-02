Miramar Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.62. 5,643,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,950. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

