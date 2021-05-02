Mirrored Amazon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,290.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $36.57 million and $31,290.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for $3,554.63 or 0.06263991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00280124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01117949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00733800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,652.20 or 0.99832865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 10,287 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.