Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.54 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $594.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

