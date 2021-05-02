MKM Partners Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $380.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 94.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

