MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto Sells 1,788 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MKSI stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,975,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

