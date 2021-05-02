Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.