Morgan Stanley Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised TFI International to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.