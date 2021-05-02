Morgan Stanley Cuts TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAL. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.54.

TAL opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

