Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.