Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,613,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXC opened at $79.91 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.