Morgan Stanley Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $14.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACI. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.