Morgan Stanley Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $124.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.