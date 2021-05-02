Morgan Stanley Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 469.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

