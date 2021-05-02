Morgan Stanley Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $364,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

