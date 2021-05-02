Morgan Stanley Purchases 9,121 Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of KURE stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

