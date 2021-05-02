Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 144,303 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.