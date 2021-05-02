Morgan Stanley Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $185.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

