Morgan Stanley Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $25.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

