Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $37.96 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $37.96 million and $2.81 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

