Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

