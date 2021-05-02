MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

