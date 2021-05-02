M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after buying an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

