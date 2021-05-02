MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €196.28.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

