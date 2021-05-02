MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Up 52.2% in April

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. 20,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,431. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.