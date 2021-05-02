MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up about 1.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

