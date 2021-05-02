Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Tops $0.0276

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and $57,294.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00280029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.02 or 0.01129864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00751661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.21 or 1.00031448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

