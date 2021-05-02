Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 305.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Napco Security Technologies worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $611.14 million, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

