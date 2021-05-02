Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $163.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.