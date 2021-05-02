Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $115.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $516.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 641,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

